Arctic cold front arrives Tuesday evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like the nice warm up we have been seeing, you better get outside before 5pm Tuesday. After that, it all winter around here! Make sure you are ready for the cold. We may see above freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but a lot of time in-between will be below freezing. Make sure those pipes are wrapped up! Remember the other P's as well...plants, people, pets.

An arctic cold front will blast into Central Texas Tuesday evening. Highs around 60° Tuesday afternoon will plummet into the 20s and 30s behind the front Tuesday evening. We should fall all the way to the low 20s Wednesday morning. To make matters a lot worse, this front will bring a lot of wind. Winds of 20-30mph are anticipated through Wednesday morning. This will set the stage for bitterly cold wind chills Tuesday night. We will likely see wind chills in the single digits from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north and west. Some of our western counties may briefly see wind chills below zero Tuesday morning. The Brazos Valley will see temperatures falling into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Another thing to watch is the potential for freezing drizzle late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance of this occurring will be from Waco, north and west. Anything that falls will be light, but a little patchy glaze on some bridges and overpasses can't be ruled out.

We should start to clear out after lunch Wednesday, but it will stay cold. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s with north winds of 15-25mph. That means wind chills will still be in the teens and 20s. The coldest night is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the teens with wind chills from 0 to 10°. We should see the mid to upper 30s again Thursday afternoon, but it's back to the 20s Friday morning.

A few showers are possible late Friday into Saturday. Right now it appears temperatures should get above freezing, but it will be something to watch. The good news...70s are expected next week!