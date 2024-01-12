Arctic cold front arrives Saturday evening

25 WEATHER — Preparations for our arctic front should be done by Saturday evening. Remember the four P's...Pipes, Plants, Pets, People. Make sure all exposed pipes are covered. Protect any tender vegetation you want to save from the extreme cold. Have a warm place for your pets, and check on neighbors during the event.

Tonight will be cold as we dip into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region. We should warm up a bit Saturday ahead of our strong cold front. Highs will be around 60° with a breezy southerly wind. Our arctic cold front will arrive Saturday evening between 6 and 10pm. Once the front passes, gusty north winds and falling temperatures into the 30s and 20s will occur. We should bottom out in the low to mid 20s Sunday morning. Have the heavy coats ready Saturday evening if you plan to be out and about.

Sunday may start off with a little sun, but clouds should quickly fill in throughout the day. It will stay cold with highs around 32°. An upper level disturbance will start to influence the area Sunday evening into Monday. This will set the stage for a light wintry mix across a good portion of Central Texas. Only light amounts of ice are expected, but anything that falls will likely stick since temperatures will be in the 20s. There could be some travel concerns Sunday night through Tuesday morning. We will continue to update this part of the forecast since it could have an impact on our area.

We should clear out some Monday night into Tuesday. Another surge of arctic air is set to arrive Monday night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the teens with wind chills near zero degrees Tuesday morning. We will see some sun Tuesday, but highs will still be below freezing around 30°.

Stay warm folks and happy weekend!