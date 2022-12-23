Arctic Cold Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to the coldest temperatures we have seen since the Arctic blast in February 2021 with lows bottoming out near 10° across the area. The winds are leading to temperatures that feel like they're 5-10 degrees below zero.

Temperatures will be slow to warm in this Arctic air mass. Clouds will move in during the afternoon stunting the warm-up and keeping temperatures into the 20s.

Temperatures will once again fall into the teens overnight. We will finally warm above freezing Saturday afternoon, but it will only be for a couple of hours, so don't try to run anything through pipes that froze.

Temperatures will fall below freezing again into Christmas morning. We'll warm into the 40s Christmas day.

Next week brings a big warm-up with highs into the 70s and storm chances. Stay tuned!

Stay warm and have a great Christmas Weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

