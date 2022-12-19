Arctic Blast Thursday

25 WEATHER — The time to winterize your home and vehicles is now! Make sure all exposed plumbing is covered. Check your car batteries and make sure your tires are properly inflated. Winter is coming...

Showers will end from west to east tonight. It will remain cloudy with lows in the low 40s. It will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be cool, but that will all change Thursday!

A powerful arctic front will blast into Central Texas by late morning Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Once the front passes, winds will switch to the north at 25-35mph with gusts up to 50mph. Temperatures will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens Thursday afternoon. The temperatures will continue to drop Thursday night. We should bottom out in the 9-16° range across the area. Wind chills will be between 0° and -10°.

Things don't get much better Friday. It will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper 20s. The wind will calm down into the 10-20mph range. That will still produce wind chills in the teens during the afternoon hours.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will bring moderating temperatures, but it will still be fireplace weather. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with highs in the low to mid 30s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday (Christmas Day).