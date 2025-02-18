ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES TODAY: Dangerous wind chills, hard freeze possible by morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — An arctic blast arrives early this afternoon bringing quickly dropping temperatures, freezing drizzle overnight before a hard freeze and dangerous wind chills Wednesday morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Strong cold front arrives around 2-3pm

20-30 degree temperature drop

Freezing drizzle possible tonight into the overnight.

Feel-like temperatures will fall to near 0 by morning.

Good morning! Today's the day a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas. Showers will be around before the front, and behind the front, temperatures will fall by 20-30 degrees. Feel-like numbers will be in the 30s for the evening commute, and we may see numbers fall below freezing after 8pm. That's when we will have to watch out for freezing drizzle. While this will be light, some icy spots will be possible by the morning.

Cold air will continue to work in leading to feel-like numbers near 0 in spots by Wednesday morning, while actual temperatures fall into the low 20s. It will be important to protect yourself with a heavy coat, and cover extremities with hats and gloves to stay warm and avoid hypothermia. Limit time outside if you can until the warmer part of the day. We may struggle to warm above freezing if clouds linger during the day Wednesday.

Thursday morning will bring the coldest air with lows falling into the teens area-wide. Despite the lighter winds, feel-like numbers will once again fall into the single digits.

Here's some tips on how to stay safe in this arctic blast.

KXXV-TV Tips on how to prepare for the arctic blast.

Numbers will slowly come up, with 30s and 40s Saturday, though some freezing drizzle may occur in the morning, and highs in the 60s Sunday. We may even see 70s early next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather