Another Week of Heat

25 WEATHER — Following an extremely hot July, the first week of August doesn't look to bring any relief. We'll see highs climb into the triple digits this afternoon with feel-like temperatures nearing 105 at times. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the heat of the day. A high fire danger will also be in place, so don't burn anything.

If there are any signs of relief, it will come from the fact that high pressure will pivot north for the second half of the week. That will open up the Gulf of Mexico and could bring an isolated shower in the afternoon on Friday. Most will miss out.

The pattern looks to reestablish itself heading into next week with more heat holding on. Buckle up.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather