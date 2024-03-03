Another Warm One Sunday, Tracking Storm Chances for the Coming Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw an absolutely gorgeous day across Central Texas on Saturday as highs climbed into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Expect the same quiet weather to persist into the overnight as lows fall into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be another nice one with south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The main difference will be some higher humidity, keeping clouds around a touch more.

We enter a more active pattern as we get into next week. Highs will climb into 80s Monday and with our next storm system approaching, do expect some showers and storms to fire up in the afternoon. Some of those could be strong. We will be monitoring it closely.

Passing disturbances keep storm chances around through a good chunk of next week, with isolated storms still possible Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will near us on Thursday bringing more widespread shower and storm chances, though it doesn't look impressive setup-wise for severe weather.

Behind that cold front, expect a nice weekend with highs in the mid 60s!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather