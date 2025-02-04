Another warm one for Tuesday despite a weak cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm and muggy day is on the way, but some in Central Texas may end up behind a cold front. Warm and muggy conditions continue the rest of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach the upper 70s today.

A weak cold front will move into the northern counties keeping highs in the low 70s there.

Warm conditions continue this week, but colder air works in next week.

We're waking up to another muggy morning across Central Texas with lows in the mid 60s. While there shouldn't be any rain, expect wet grass and cars due to high humidity. Some drizzle may be possible. Clouds will linger for a good portion of the day, but we may see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. A weak cold front will try to work in from the north, but will likely only clear our northern counties, bringing highs down to the low 70s there. Overnight, humidity works north again washing out that cold front.

Expect highs near 80 in the afternoon with muggy mornings continuing though the rest of the work week. By the weekend, another cold front will work in bringing 50s for highs and rain chances to start off the new week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

