Another Warm Day Friday

The warmth of this week will continue into Friday. A weak front will wash out across the area tonight, but we may be a couple of degrees cooler with lows in the 60s. We should rebound quickly Friday with upper 70s and low 80s expected. A few showers and isolated storms are possible, but the main event will hold off until the weekend.

A cold front will barrel into Central Texas Saturday morning. This will set the stage for showers and storms as the front rolls through our area. Right now the severe threat is low, but we could see a couple of strong storms with small hail and gusty winds. Other that that, it will turn much cooler with temperatures falling from the 60s ahead of the front to the 40s and 50s behind the front. Couple that with a north wind at 15-25mph, we are looking at a chilly Saturday. Sunday will bring more clouds, but it should be drier. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Christmas is still looking mild, so no white Christmas chance this year!

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist