Another warm and muggy day for Tuesday, cold front arrives Wednesday with rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will arrive with a cold front tomorrow that will bring colder air for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy today with highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms arrive with a cold front tomorrow morning.

Cooler air hangs around into the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to some fog across Central Texas. While not everyone is dealing with it, you need to plan on it for your morning commute. Fog should turn to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, but some pockets of sunshine may pop out this afternoon. That should push us into the mid 70s.

Expect humidity to hang around tonight with temperatures in the 60s. We will see a cold front arrive in the morning bringing scattered showers and storms. They shouldn't be severe, but rain and wind may impact your morning commute. Be sure to check the radar before you head out the door!

Behind the front, colder air will work in leading to highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. With winds calming, we will see a light freeze by Thursday morning. Expect cooler air to hang into the weekend, but temperatures will warm by the Christmas holiday!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather