Another Warm and Humid day Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw some storms fire along our dry line yesterday evening in Central Texas, and we will once again have to monitor for that this afternoon as a clashing of air masses takes place. Ahead of the dry line, we will see highs in the upper 80s with muggy conditions hanging around and south winds at 20-30mph. West of the dry line, over our western counties, highs will shoot up into the low to mid 90s and dry southwest winds will lead to an elevated fire danger.

If a storm manages to pop and sustain itself, the main threats will be large hail and high winds.

A cold front will combine with the dry line later tonight and move across Central Texas. As it approaches I -35 before sunset, showers and storms will likely fire up. I think these will stay below severe limits, but gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out.

Behind the front, temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day on Wednesday. The front should stall out down along the coast, which will allow moisture to flow over it leading to scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. With all the extra moisture around, highs will only be able to climb into the 60s.

All of the rain moves out by Easter weekend with highs in the mid 70s expected. Next week, warmer air works in pushing highs back into the 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather