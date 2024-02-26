Another Very Warm Day Tuesday

25 WEATHER — What a day Monday! We saw temperatures range from the low 80s to mid 80s east of I-35, to the low to mid 90s west of 35! It will stay on the warm side as we make our way into Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s as clouds increase across the area. We should see more clouds Tuesday, but highs will still make it into the 80s!

Everything changes as we make our way into Wednesday. A cold front will move in after sunrise Wednesday bringing strong north winds an much cooler air to Central Texas. The high Wednesday will likely be just after midnight in the upper 60s to near 70°. Temperatures will fall behind the front, and we should see afternoon temperatures in the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy as well, so get ready for a pretty big change! Thursday is expected to be on the cool side again with highs in the 50s. We may see a few showers Thursday as well as a weak disturbance moves over our area.

It's back to the warm side of things as we head into the weekend! Highs Friday should make it back into the mid 70s, but upper 70s and low 80s are expected Saturday and Sunday.