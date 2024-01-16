Another very cold night ahead

25 WEATHER — We have one more frigid night ahead tonight. It won't be as windy, but that will allow temperatures to fall more than they did last night. We should end up between nine and 15° in the morning. Southerly winds and sunshine will help us warm up into Wednesday afternoon. We should be above freezing by late morning, ending the streak of hours below freezing. Highs will be in the low 40s, so it will still be chilly.

The warming trend continues Thursday with lows around freezing and highs in the upper 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine, but our next cold front will be on approach. That should roll through the area Thursday night into Friday. Highs Friday will be colder again in the upper 30s and low 40s with breezy north winds.

The weekend is looking cool as clouds start to increase. Highs will be in the 40s both days. We may see a slight chance of showers roll in Sunday afternoon as our next storm system makes its way toward Texas.

On and off rain is expected as we head into next week. The cold air should modify quite a bit with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.