Another very cold night

25 WEATHER — Any snow has left Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, so that is now firmly in the rear view mirror. Now it's just going to be cold tonight. We should see lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills of 5-15° in the morning. Make sure you bundle up! Sunshine Wednesday afternoon will allow highs to rise close to 50°. We will rinse and repeat Thursday and Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 50s.

Clouds should increase this weekend ahead of our next storm system. We may see an isolated shower or two by Saturday evening, but the better rain chances will be Sunday through Tuesday. Lows will come up into the 30s Saturday morning and 40s Sunday morning. Highs will generally make it into the 50s. With the rain chances Monday and Tuesday, highs will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Right now it appears this will be all liquid with temperatures well above freezing!