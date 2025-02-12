Another surge of cold air arrives tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — The last of the rain exited the area this morning. Another cold front is surging south and will move through the region tonight. This will bring breezy north winds of 15-25mph along with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will likely make it into the teens in the morning, so make sure you have your coat ready! Thursday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures should recover into the mid 40s, but it will be a chilly day for sure. It's back close to freezing Friday morning with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° Friday afternoon.

The weekend should bring two different kinds of weather once again. Saturday looks to be the warmer day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There could be a few showers and storms, especially east of I-35, Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. This will clear skies out Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 40s.