Another sunny day before clouds return

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will slowly turn to the southeast bringing back warmer air for the rest of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A little patchy fog gives way to a mainly sunny day today with highs into the mid 60s.

Clouds increase with warmer conditions expected for the second half of the week.

Rain chances return this weekend, but totals look light.

We're waking up this morning to some chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s thanks to clearer skies overnight. That is leading to some patchy fog in spots, especially in low-lying river valleys. That should clear out rather quickly and we'll see a day mainly dominated by sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. High clouds will start to work in later this evening, and that will save us from 30s overnight.

The high clouds are part of the Atmospheric River that has been sending record rainfall over Southern California. By the time that moisture reaches us, we won't have a lot of lift to work with, so it will mostly bring us mid-level clouds that will dominate the forecast for the second half of the week. Despite that, we'll see highs close to 70 to end the week.

Some more lift arrives by the weekend as a cold front nears us, which will be enough to bring in some scattered showers. The best chances for this look to be Saturday and Sunday, but amounts look to be less than an inch as things are shaking out right now.

Behind that system, we'll see cooler air work in to start next week with temperatures back to seasonal normals in time for Valentine's Day!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather