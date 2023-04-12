Another Spring-Like Day Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another spring-like day in Central Texas! Tropical moisture continues to sit to our east, which is where the best rain chances should reside. There may be a couple of showers working into the I-45 corridor and the Brazos Valley, but most will miss out. Despite starting off chilly, temperatures should still warm into the upper 70s - about on par for where they should be this time of year.

We'll see increasing humidity as south winds increase over the next few days. Our next storm chances move in Friday and Saturday. Friday, we will have the potential for storms to pop up along a dry line. While a cap will be in place, if anything can punch through it, we could see a strong to severe storm. The best chances look to stay north of Central Texas, but we'll have to monitor it.

Saturday morning, our next cold front sweeps through, and a few storms will be possible along it, but the afternoons look dry. This cold front won't be very strong, so only expect to notice cooler air in the morning hours. Afternoons will still be warm, and more spring-like conditions build into next week!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather