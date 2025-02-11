Another round of rain tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — It has been a wet Tuesday, especially across the southeastern half of Central Texas. Another round of rain with embedded storms is expected late this evening into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but we may see some locally heavy downpours in a few locations. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s with patchy fog by morning. We should mainly be dry during the day Wednesday as a warm front surges slowly from southwest to northeast across the region. Where this front ends up will determine exact highs for the day. There is the potential for a big temperature bust. In general we should see warmer 60s and 70s across the southern half of Central Texas and 50s and 60s across the northern half. Any shift 20-30 miles could significantly warm or cool things across the region. Just be prepared for a significant temperature difference from north to south.

A cold front will surge back to the south Wednesday night. This will likely bring freezing temperatures to the northern half of Central Texas Thursday morning with gusty north winds. It will stay chilly all day Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will generally be in the 40s. Another chilly night in the 30s is expected Thursday night, but we should rebound back into the mid 50s Friday afternoon.

This weekend will be a lot like last weekend with warmer weather Saturday and cooler weather Sunday. Highs Saturday should top out in the upper 60s to near 70°, but another cold front will lower highs back into the 40s Sunday. We may have the potential for more of a widespread freeze either Sunday or Monday morning(s).