Another round of rain coming early Sunday

25 WEATHER — Many of us have already received some rain from thunderstorms today, and that activity will come to an end sometime this evening. However, there is more rain on the way. Further showers and storms should approach from the southwest late tonight. Our southern counties have the best chance to see the rain; basically along and south of Highway 84. Embedded thunderstorms will work through before the sun comes up and should be exiting our southeastern areas around sunrise.

We shouldn't see much more than lightning and heavy rain with tonight's round. Even the chances for small hail should stay south of here. Localized flooding may actually be only hazard to watch, but that potential is low as well. St. Patrick's Day festivities later that evening should go on undisturbed aside from maybe a stray shower. We'll see sunshine return for Monday with highs in the upper-60s. Weather in the 70s will be back for Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather