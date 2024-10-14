Another record high likely Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Summer is going to hold on for another 24 hours here in Central Texas. Tonight will be seasonably cool with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday, it's back to an air mass just ahead of a strong cold front. The big question Tuesday is where exactly do the westerly winds set up? Right now it looks to be from close to Waco, south. This would place these areas in a favorable environment to see significant warming. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s north of Waco, to upper 90s to near 100° south of Waco. The record high Tuesday is 95° from 2022. That looks like it is in serious jeopardy Tuesday afternoon.

A strong cold front will invade the area from the north Tuesday night. This will FINALLY bring some autumn weather to the area. We won't see any rain, but gusty northeast winds at 15-25mph will bring in some much cooler air. Highs Wednesday will likely be around 70°. This will be a refreshing change for sure!

Wednesday night into Thursday morning should bring chilly temperatures in the mid 40s. We will warm up into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon and back into the low 80s Friday. This weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.