Another quiet Tuesday before tropical rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s, but humidity will stay on the low side keeping it comfortable. Isolated showers will be possible in the Brazos Valley.

Nice weather continues today with highs in the low 90s. Humidity remains low, except in the Brazos Valley, where an isolated shower is possible.

Francine passes to our east tomorrow, leading to scattered downpours east of I-35.

As Francine moves northeast, her "exhaust" will heat us up to the upper 90s for the weekend.

Hopefully you have enjoyed these nice cool mornings across Central Texas, because things are about to change. Today will still be nice with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sun in Central Texas. An isolated shower is possible in the Brazos Valley.

Heading into Wednesday, as the circulation passes to the east, we may see some scattered showers and storms east of I-35. Winds will also be breezier around 15-25mph out of the east and northeast.

As Francine passes further to the northeast, we will end up on the exhaust side of the storm with sinking air over us. That will push temperatures into the upper 90s for the weekend.

Some small rain chances may work in early next week with highs in the low 90s.

