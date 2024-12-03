Another quiet day Tuesday with increasing clouds

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s with sunshine eventually turning to clouds by evening. Some showers will be possible overnight with scattered showers expected Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the 60s Tuesday with increasing clouds.

Showers develop overnight and become more numerous Wednesday.

Don't expect a washout, but scattered showers will be possible, especially east of I-35.

More rain chances expected Friday and Saturday, but uncertainty remains.

Good morning! We're seeing a carbon copy of Monday morning to begin your Tuesday. It won't end the same though as clouds will be on the increase this afternoon into the weekend. Eventually that will transition to showers overnight into Wednesday. While it won't be a washout, I do expect scattered showers Wednesday. Amounts will be generally below a half inch of rainfall. With all the clouds and rain, expect temperatures to hover in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks quieter, with mainly cloudy skies. The main disturbance works over Friday into Saturday. This should bring scattered showers again. There is disagreement on the timing of this system, and the composition of it. As a result, one model is going with heavy rain, the other is rather light. Expect more certainty to come into this forecast over the next 24-48 hours. The potential is there for heavier amounts, but for now we can't call for that. Either way, expect another round of showers Friday and Saturday. Behind that, it looks like a cool-down is on the way next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather