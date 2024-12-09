Another push of chilly air arrives tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front will race into Central Texas this evening. This will bring breezy north winds and falling temperatures into the 40s tonight. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs only in the low to mid 50s. If clouds are thicker, especially north of Waco, then some places may sit in the upper 40s. Gusty north winds are expected throughout the day Tuesday, so have the jackets ready to go!

A slow warming trend will start Wednesday into the weekend, but it will be cold to start off Wednesday morning with lows around freezing. Highs Wednesday afternoon should make it back into the low to mid 60s. The upper 60s are expected Thursday through Saturday as another weak front approaches the area. This may bring a couple of showers Friday, but anything right now looks light. Our next front will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This will bring a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms as it moves through the region.

The arctic air is locked up, and it appears it may stay that way through Christmas. So overall, we should see mild temperatures over the next couple of weeks.