Another night to care for the pipes and pets

25 WEATHER — While still cold tonight, it won't be as cold as the previous two mornings. Having said that, wind chills will still be in the teens for most places as tomorrow morning begins. To address that, the National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 AM tomorrow. Keep those pets and plants inside for another night. It will be much more cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper-30s. Lows will drop into the upper-20s for Saturday morning.

For a short period late Friday night into Saturday morning, there may be some very light freezing drizzle falling, mainly south of Lampasas, Temple and Madisonville. The rainfall will be so light that it may almost be negligible, so I do not anticipate any travel issues Saturday morning, and you likely won't be etching ice off your car either. Either way, we'll warm up above freezing sometime Saturday morning, and the rest of the day will feature a few showers here and there with highs in the mid-40s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather