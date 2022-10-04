Another Nice Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The weather pattern will remain quiet this week. That means if you're a fan of the weather we have been having, you'll love the rest of the week. Highs will once again climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. Some high clouds may drift over at times, but nothing that will impact your plans. Mornings will remain seasonable with lows in the 50s for the next couple of days.

Morning lows will come back into the 60s to end the week, with a passing weak cold front having little impact on our weather. There are some signs that things will change next week with the jet stream getting a bit more of a dip. That could lead to small rain chances by the second half of next week. For now, it's too early to put stock in the models. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather