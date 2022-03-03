Another nice Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another great day to get outside! Highs will once again climb into the upper 70s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light south winds will increase Friday as Gulf moisture surges northward. You'll notice more humidity for the weekend, and that could lead to an isolated shower on Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next cold front arrives late Sunday into early Monday bringing the chance for some showers and storms. While no severe weather is expected, some rumbles of thunder will be possible into Monday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s and 50s for the first part of the week.

A slow warm-up takes over after that, with highs getting back into the upper 60s and even 70s for the second half of next week. Models are indicating another shot of colder air could work in for next weekend, but there is a lot of disagreement, so for now, we have dropped temperatures back down into the 50s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather