Another nice day Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Rain chances will increase Friday into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another nice day is on the way with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will pass through but will only bring drier air.

Nice weather continues through Thursday with a slow increase in cloud cover.

Rain chances work in for the weekend, with cooler air on the way next week.

We're continuing with a stretch of nice "Chamber of Commerce" weather this week. (That means the weather you want to have when folks visit.) This stretch of nice weather will continue through at least Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s, warming up to the 50s for the second half of the week as humidity increases.

Our next rain chances arrive starting on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the day, with activity increasing overnight into Saturday. This won't be the flooding rainfall we saw last week, but it will be widespread into Saturday. Rain totals will crest above an inch in some spots, with the heaviest rains falling to the east of I-35. There are some signs that this system may move a little faster now, which would bring some clearing by the end of the day Saturday. We'll keep you posted.

Things turn windy as the main low pressure center moves overhead Sunday and deepens. Winds could run 20-30mph Sunday and Monday as cooler air moves in. Expect highs in the 50s for early next week as we start February off on a cooler note than we ended January!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather