Another mild February week

25 WEATHER — Another great weather week is in store for Central Texas as the above normal temperatures continue. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s to low 40s, but we will warm up nicely Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. There will be a few more clouds around Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. We should be near 70° Thursday and Friday with clouds starting to thicken up across the area.

We should have enough moisture and energy by this weekend to produce occasional shower and storm chances. It won't rain all weekend, but have a plan B just in case you have outdoor activities planned. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Some of the rain chances could linger into Monday of next week with highs falling back into the 50s.