Another Light Freeze/Frost Tonight

25 WEATHER — It will be another cold night with lows around 32° across Central Texas. Frost looks likely as well, so bring in or cover any tender vegetation. Thursday will start a nice warming trend with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon hours.

Our warming temperatures will continue as we head toward the weekend. We should make it into the mid 70s Friday and upper 70s to near 80° Saturday into Sunday. Our ride into the 80s should continue Monday through Wednesday of next week as well, so we will go from below normal, to above normal in just a few days.

Our next front probably won't arrive until late next week, so enjoy the warming trend after tonight!