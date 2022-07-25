Another Hot Week Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another toasty week with high pressure in control! It will start off here Monday with highs running around 101-103 in the afternoon. Remember, the humidity will make it feel closer to around 105 to 107 in the heat of the day, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside.

We are in desperate need of rain, but our chances look rather slim this week. Things may improve a little bit for the second half of the week as high pressure relaxes and backs to the west. That could open up the Gulf of Mexico allowing moisture to bring small rain chances starting Friday. The chances won't be great, but at least its something here during the summer doldrums.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather