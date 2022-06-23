CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another hot Thursday! We'll see temperatures climb into the triple digits again this afternoon. With the humidity, it will make it feel closer to 105-108° during the heat of the day. Be sure to take your heat precautions: limit your time outside, drink plenty of water, and if you have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Expect the hot temperatures to hang around through the weekend. Once we get into Sunday, we'll see high pressure back off to the west allowing for a cold front to sneak in late in the day. That could bring the potential for a few showers and storms to start off the new week. Temperatures could fall into the upper 90s as a result! We could be approaching the century mark again by next weekend, but at least we will see a little break from the heat!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather