Another hot summer weekend

25 WEATHER — A few isolated storms will be possible this evening, but most areas should be on the dry side. Any activity will die out by 10pm with lows in the mid 70s. A few more isolated storms appear possible Saturday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 90s. Sunday looks dry with more hot highs in the upper 90s expected. If you plan to be outdoors stay hydrated!

Next week looks like a typical mid August week. Highs will range from 99-101° each day with lows in the 70s. There could be another chance for isolated storms by the end of the week, but those chances are only sitting at 20%.

Have a good weekend!