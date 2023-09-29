Another hot Fall weekend

25 WEATHER — Not much will change as we head into the weekend. Highs will still be hot in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. The 90s will likely continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week as well, so it appears October will start off well above normal.

Things should start to change Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front will usher in a chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday night through Thursday morning. A couple of storms could be strong during the day Wednesday, but the good news is that another chance of rain is on the way! Highs Wednesday will still be warm in the upper 80s, but we should see highs cool into the low 80s Thursday and Friday! Lows at night may get into the 50s and 60s late next week as well.

Have a great weekend!