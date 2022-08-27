Another hot day coming tomorrow

25 WEATHER — While we did have a couple showers sprout up this afternoon, I think those will all stay away for tomorrow. It will be hot again on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-90s. It could feel over 100° in some places because of the humidity. Spotty storms could return on Monday, but better chances of rain will arrive during the middle of the week.

Tuesday through Thursday could bring some scattered rainfall as a cold front pushes through. The best chances appear to be on Wednesday. It should be a fairly weak front but it may be enough to limit highs in the upper-90s on Wednesday and Thursday, especially for those that get rain. Showers will come to an end by Friday, and that should leave us with a dry weekend.

It's too early to buy into any tropical impacts that may or may not happen around Labor Day, so for now I'm saying the holiday should be partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist