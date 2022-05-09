Another Hot Day Ahead for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The hot and quiet pattern looks to continue as we head through the next few days! Expect highs to once again climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with south breezes around 15-25mph. With the humidity, it will feel closer to the triple digit mark.

We'll monitor the dry line closely this afternoon, there is a small chance we see an isolated storm work into our western counties, but the chances are pretty slim.

High pressure looks to remain in control over at least the next 7 days, though there are some signs we see some weak disturbances working over the area by the weekend. That could lower temperatures slightly to the low 90s, but with humidity it will still feel plenty hot.

Beyond that, there are even signs our high could strengthen! Get used to the heat, it looks like it's here to stay!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather