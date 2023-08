25 WEATHER — The heat is relentless! It's going to be another very hot August weekend with highs in the 104-107° range. Heat index values at times could be over 110°. Stay cool and hydrated as much as possible if you plan to be outside.

The heat continues through next week with no real relief in sight. Highs will remain well over 100° each day. We may see a few more clouds next week, but rain chances appear to be slim and none.

Have a safe and happy weekend!