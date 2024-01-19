Another hard freeze on the way tonight

25 WEATHER — Northerly winds will continue tonight as temperatures will once again be well below freezing. Morning lows should be in the upper-teens and low-20s. With the winds, it will feel like the teens to perhaps single digits as the sun comes up. Highs tomorrow should reach 40°, and we'll have a few clouds at times. On Sunday, we will be stuck under a blanket of clouds, keeping things in the 30s.

Scattered showers are set to begin Sunday evening and should continue through the night. With temperatures in our northwest counties falling to the low-30s on Sunday night, those areas may have to contend with a bit of freezing rain. The freezing period shouldn't last too long, but it may lead to icy spots on roads, especially bridges. Widespread rain should fall through much on Monday morning, and there is more potential for rain throughout the workweek. Temperatures will climb to the 50s on Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather