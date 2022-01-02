Another Frigid Night on the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clear skies will continue to hang around through tonight and into tomorrow. While tonight won't be quite as windy, actual temperatures will fall colder than last night. That means teens for most places. Thankfully there won't really be a wind chill to add with winds at 3 mph or less. A few clouds may return tomorrow evening.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low-50s, so that's at least a decent climb from where we started. Sunshine will last through Wednesday, and then we start to see some clouds return. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will actually be quite nice; in the low to mid-60s. Another cold front will enter the area on Thursday and pass by on Friday morning. That will briefly return our morning lows to the 20s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist