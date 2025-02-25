Another foggy morning possible before a nice afternoon!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog will be possible east of I-35 this morning through 9am. Expect nicer weather this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog will be possible this morning southeast of Waco and Temple into the Brazos Valley.

Expect a nice afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Next cold front arrives early Thursday, but brings little rain.

Good morning! We are waking up to another foggy start across Central Texas! While the fog is not as widespread as yesterday morning, areas southeast of Waco and Temple could see some dense spots. Once that burns off, we will see a beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s and southeast breezes! Overnight, expect clouds to increase, but fog shouldn't be as much of an issue. Some drizzle will be possible in the morning before high clouds work in for the afternoon. Highs will once again make it into the mid 70s.

Our next cold front arrives early Thursday bringing some light rain and isolated showers in the morning. This front won't be very strong, only dropping afternoon temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Perhaps the biggest chill will be felt Friday morning as lows bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Warmer air works in for the weekend with mid 70s on the way. A disturbance passes north of us on Sunday but may be close enough to bring a few storms. We are monitoring that chance closely. Another one may bring a chance of a few storms Tuesday. Stay tuned.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather