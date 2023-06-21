Another day of high heat Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another hot one across Central Texas with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 115 late this afternoon. Continue to take your heat precautions in the afternoon. Drink plenty of water, avoid being outside during the heat of the day, and if you have to be outside take frequent breaks in the shade.

Be sure to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat illness.

There is a chance for some storms this evening and into the overnight hours. The first chance happens with the heat of the day, generally west of I-35. If anything can get going, hail and wind will be the main threats. Another chance arrives overnight if storms can materialize to our northwest. The flow of the atmosphere would bring storms

Small rain chances will linger for the next few days before high pressure takes back over this weekend into next week. That will send temperatures back above 100 and likely usher in another hotter portion of this heat wave.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

