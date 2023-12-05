Another day of complete sunshine

25 WEATHER — Temperatures this morning are even chillier than yesterday morning. Many places are waking up with readings in the mid-30s. Clear skies are still with us, and we should see plenty of sun throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper-60s. Some cloud cover will return tomorrow but the winds will remain light. That won't be the case on Thursday, though, as we'll have southerly winds of 20 to 25 mph.

Windy conditions will persist on Friday but the weather will be warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. Overall, Friday looks like a great day to be out. Early Saturday morning is our next chance for rain as a front slides through. The early timing should cap our high temperatures in the 60s. It is possible that we could get a storm or two along I-45 but most of the active weather will be to our east. Cooler weather will set in for Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather