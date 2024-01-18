Another chill arrives Friday into the weekend

25 WEATHER — If you are fan of the cold, well you will get another shot at some chilly air this weekend. After a nice Thursday in the 60s, a strong cold front will barrel through tonight. This will allow lows to be in the upper 20s and low 30s by morning, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. There will be plenty of sunshine Friday, but highs will only be around 40°.

The weekend weather is looking to stay chilly as clouds begin to increase. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 40s. It will become overcast Sunday, but most of the day should be rain-free. That will start to change Sunday evening as a disturbance approaches from the west. As of now it appears most of the area will be above freezing when the rain starts, so any threat of wintry weather is very low at this point.

Next week is looking cool and wet. There will be a chance of rain every day next week, but the highest days look to be Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be well above freezing in the 50s with lows in the 40s.