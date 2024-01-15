Another arctic push tonight

25 WEATHER — The wintry precipitation will has come to an end across Central Texas, but the cold continues. In fact, we will have another push of cold, arctic air tonight. Winds are expected to increase to 15-25mph with lows in the lower teens. That means wind chills will be zero to -5° in the morning. A few icy patches will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Keep checking our website for possible school/business delays in your area. We will see a lot more sunshine Tuesday, but highs will still be below freezing around 30°.

Very cold conditions are expected Wednesday morning with lighter winds and clear skies. Lows will range from 8-15° across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. We will see a rapid warm up Wednesday afternoon as breezy south winds take over. Highs will be chilly in the mid 40s. That's much better than the 20s and 30s, so we are moving in the right direction.

Warmer weather is expected Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Our next cold front arrives Friday. This will drop highs in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday afternoon through Sunday. Right now it looks dry through the weekend, but that may change early next week.