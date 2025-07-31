Another 100 degree day possible Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb to near 100 again this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances arrive on Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Another triple digit day possible Thursday.

Rain chances arrive Friday

Cooler for the weekend

Big heat returns next week.

Good morning! We registered our first 100 degree day of 2025 in Waco yesterday, and we could record another one today. Humidity is still lower along the I-35 corridor, but high east of I-35. I think the humidity is low enough we will be able to reach the triple digit mark along I-35, but may stay just shy of it to the east. Our eastern counties will see feel-like numbers above 100, with some seeing feel-like numbers closer to 105. Heat precautions need to be continued.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front will work in from the north. This won't bring much in the way of cooler air, but should provide enough lift for showers and storms to fire up. Widespread heavy rain isn't expected, but some could contain heavy downpours. Highs will likely make it into the mid to upper 90s, but feel hotter thanks to the humidity.

North winds will bring slightly cooler air for Saturday with highs in the low 90s and a few showers still around. Our heat dome moves back in for next week bringing highs near 100 again!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather