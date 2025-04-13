Almost as hot tomorrow, cooler for Tuesday

25 WEATHER — The windiest part of the day will conclude after the sun goes down, but some breezy weather may remain overnight. After the hot temperatures today, we'll cool down into the low-60s tonight. That will be followed by highs in the mid to upper-80s tomorrow. A cold front coming through during the evening will mark some northerly winds, which will help cool us down for Tuesday. Highs that day should be in the upper-70s.

We'll remain in the 80s for the rest of the week. By Saturday, there may be some showers and storms that will attempt to pass through our area. Sunday may also bring some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Right now it is still a bit unclear if better chances will be northwest of here. This will be something to monitor considering the timing of Easter weekend. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend and into next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather