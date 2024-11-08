Afternoon storms may be on the strong side

25 WEATHER — This morning is playing out much like yesterday morning did. We've got drizzle around the area, and these showers should continue to come and go throughout the morning. All the while, a cold front will be making its way here, and should be pushing through during the afternoon and evening. Before it gets here, we will watch to see if any storms can develop in the unstable air. If so, those storms may be strong to briefly severe in very isolated instances.

The storms along the front itself may also be strong. Because of the evening timing, the forecast for many high school football games around the area does not look to be great. Make sure you are keeping an eye on the weather before you head out. Fortunately, all of this will be gone by tomorrow, leaving us with temperatures in the 70s through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather