Afternoon/evening storms possible Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our wet pattern this weekend will soon come to an end, but we will see one last decent chance of rain before it departs.

We're starting off this Monday with some patchy fog, but that should burn off sometime around mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies will take over for the middle of the day, with highs climbing into the mid 80s. With the humidity, it will feel like the 90s. Showers and storms will develop along both the stationary front to our northwest, and the seabreeze to our south. Activity will work towards Central Texas, with the best chance of rain after 3pm. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, some storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Any activity will die after sunset.

A weak cold front works through in the morning. This front won't cool us down much, only sending highs into the low 80s for the middle of the week. Humidity and warmer air works in as we end the week ,with another storm system bringing storm chances and yet another front this weekend.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather