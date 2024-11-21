After cold start, Nice Thursday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — After our first freeze this morning, expect highs to climb into the low 70s. A warming trend takes over this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

First freeze occurred this morning officially at Waco Regional Airport.

Warm-up on the way for the weekend!

Tracking two possible cold fronts next week.

Temperatures will climb quickly today with highs getting into the low 70s. Overnight, we will see temperatures fall into the mid 30s again, though I don't expect a widespread freeze. It would still be smart to bring in the pets and the plants just in case!

A warming trend takes over into the weekend with temperatures getting into the 80s. A cold front looks to come in Monday, but won't be very strong. A stronger front will come in during the middle of the week, leading to a cooler thanksgiving. Highs next weekend could be in the upper 50s!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather