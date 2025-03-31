Active end of week weather

25 WEATHER — The weather looks nice through Tuesday, but things will start to change by the middle to end of next week. Tonight looks quiet with cool lows in the low to mid 50s. Highs Tuesday should make it back into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. It will be windy Tuesday afternoon with south winds of 20-30mph.

Next up, Wednesday and Thursday. Both days are expected to be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of the storm activity as of now looks to be primarily across north and northwest Texas. With that said, a couple of storms may develop this far south, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. If those storms can sneak into the area, there is some potential for severe weather. Hail looks like it will be the primary threat, but storms could also contain strong winds.

Friday is the day to really watch this week. The ingredients for severe weather will all be there, but will everything come together to make it happen? I do think we will see a better chance of storms by Friday afternoon and evening. A cold front will dictate our severe weather chances. If storms can form ahead of the front, then our severe chances will be higher. If storms stay along and behind the front, which some models suggest, then the severe potential will be lower. No matter what, I think we will see scattered storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday is another day to watch. Does the front move through all of the region, or does it hold up a bit? Again, showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, but the severe aspect is still a little murky. We will be tracking this closely in the days to come!