Above Normal Temps For The Rest Of 2021

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our above normal temperatures continue around here, and that's going to last for the rest of the year. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will make it into the upper 70s to near 80°. Lows at night will fall into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a sprinkle or two around Wednesday as a storm system passes to our north.

A weak front will work into the area Thursday, but highs will still make it into the mid 70s. It's back to more warmth Friday as we climb back into the upper 70s.

Then we get to the weekend. Saturday should be warm with highs in the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will likely arrive Saturday evening. Timing is still an issue this far out with these kinds of fronts. We are going with the faster arrival Saturday evening, and it could be even faster than that. Once the front moves through, temperatures will fall into the 30s with a gusty north wind. Sunday may bring a couple of showers with highs possibly in the 30s and 40s. Stay tuned!

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist

